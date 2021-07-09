ACLU Sues For Ohio House GOP Redistricting Records

(ONN) – The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio has filed a lawsuit seeking redistricting records of Republican lawmaker’s efforts to redraw the state’s congressional and legislative districts.

The lawsuit claims House GOP lawmakers, including speaker Bob Cupp, of Lima, and representative Bill Seitz of Cincinnati, refused to respond to a records request by the ACLU in February.

It sought to obtain any redistricting-related records, including emails from Cupp, Seitz and other legislative staff involved in the ongoing process.

ACLU lawyers say receiving the records will help them monitor the state’s contentious redistricting process carefully.