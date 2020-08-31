Active Cases Down, Total Cases Up In Hancock County

The number of overall cases went up while the number of active cases went down in the latest COVID-19 data from Hancock Public Health.

Health officials say, as of Monday, there were 520 cases in Hancock County, an increase of 11 from Friday.

Active cases stood at 48 on Monday, a drop of seven from Friday.

Active cases are patients who are currently under quarantine or isolation.

Hancock Public Health says 44 people have been hospitalized from the virus in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic and seven residents have died from it.

Hancock County is at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.