Active COVID Cases At 194 Hancock County

The number of overall cases and active cases both took a jump in the latest COVID data in Hancock County.

Hancock Public Health says there have been a total of 1,307 cases as of Monday, which is an increase of 72 cases from Friday.

Active cases are up to 194, which is an increase of 36 from Friday.

Active cases are people that are currently under quarantine or isolation.

Total deaths held steady at 31, the same as on Friday.

Hancock and surrounding counties are all considered “high incidence” counties.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.

The map will come out on Thursday.

Statewide, 2,909 new cases were reported on Monday along with 37 new deaths.

As of Monday there were a total of 221,909 cases statewide and 5,340 deaths.