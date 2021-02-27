Active COVID Cases Continue To Drop In Hancock County

The number of active COVID cases in Hancock County dropped again but there were two more deaths.

The latest data from Hancock Public Health shows that there are 71 active cases of the virus in the county, a drop of 12.

Active cases are defined as someone who is currently under quarantine or isolation.

Two more Hancock County residents have died of the virus and the death toll now stands at 112.

Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard shows that a little over 1.6 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far, which is nearly 14 percent of the state’s population.

The dashboard shows that around 9,500 Hancock County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is around 12.5 percent of the population.

People 65 and older are eligible for the vaccine.

A vaccination clinic for Hancock County school personnel was held on Saturday in which more than 1,100 received their first dose of the vaccine, including more than 500 staff of Findlay City Schools.