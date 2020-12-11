Active COVID Cases Dip Slightly In Hancock County

Hancock Public Health released the latest COVID-19 data for the county on Friday.

The Friday numbers show that there have been seven additional deaths since Monday, and the death toll in the county now stands at 64.

As of Friday, there were 380 active cases of the virus in the county, a drop of 11 from Monday.

Active cases are patients who are currently under quarantine or in isolation.

38 people were hospitalized with the virus on Friday, an increase of five from Monday.

Statewide, more than 10,000 new cases were reported on Friday along with 128 more deaths.

There have now been more than 542,000 cases and 7,400 deaths in Ohio.