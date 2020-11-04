Active COVID Cases Dip Slightly In Hancock County

The number of overall cases went up and the number of active cases went down slightly in the latest COVID numbers in Hancock County.

Hancock Public Health says there have been a total of 1,377 cases as of Wednesday, which is an increase of 70 cases from Monday.

Active cases went down to 192, which is a drop of two cases from Monday.

Active cases are people who are currently under quarantine or isolation.

Total deaths held steady at 31, the same as on Monday.

Hancock and surrounding counties are all considered “high incidence” counties.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.

The new map will come out on Thursday.

Statewide, 4,071 new cases were reported on Wednesday along with 55 new deaths.

As of Wednesday, there were a total of 230,209 cases statewide and 5,428 deaths.