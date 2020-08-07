Active COVID Cases Down In Hancock County

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hancock County has gone down according to the latest data from Hancock Public Health.

The agency says there were 73 active cases as of Friday, which is a drop of 11 from Wednesday.

The total number of cases increased by 10 and now stands at 359.

31 people have been hospitalized from the virus in Hancock County and three residents have died.

Seven patients are currently hospitalized and one is in the intensive care unit.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.