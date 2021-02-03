Active COVID Cases Down Slightly In Hancock County

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hancock County went down again.

The latest numbers released by Hancock Public Health on Wednesday show that there are 152 active cases of the virus in the county, a drop of six from a week ago.

Active cases are cases that are currently under quarantine or in isolation.

Six people were hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday, a drop of one from a week earlier.

A total of 403 people in Hancock County have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

Two more Hancock County residents died from the virus in the past week, and the death toll now stands at 94.

Statewide, more than 906,000 people have had the virus and 11,430 have died from it.