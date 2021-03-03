Active COVID Cases Drop Again In Hancock County

The number of active COVID cases in Hancock County continues to drop.

In the latest numbers released by Hancock Public Health on Wednesday, there were 58 active cases in the county, which is down from 71 on Friday.

Only one person was hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday. Two people were hospitalized last Friday.

116 people have died from COVID-19 in Hancock County, an increase of four from last week.

Those four deaths are not new deaths, they are from last year when more than 4,000 statewide COVID deaths went underreported.

In February, state health officials said human error was to blame in that underreporting and a state employee resigned.

Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard shows that more than 1.7 million Ohioans have received at least one dose of the vaccine so far, which is around 15 percent of the state’s population.

The dashboard shows that nearly 11,000 people in Hancock County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which is around 14 percent of the population.