Active COVID Cases Drop In Latest Hancock County Data

Hancock County health officials say the number of active COVID-19 cases has dropped.

The Friday update from Hancock Public Health says there are 61 active cases in the county, a drop of 19 from Wednesday.

Active cases are patients who are currently under quarantine or isolation.

Total cases went up to 418 on Friday, an increase of 18 from Wednesday.

38 people have been hospitalized from the virus in Hancock County since the beginning of the pandemic and three residents have died.

Seven patients were currently hospitalized as of Friday.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.