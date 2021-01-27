Active COVID Cases Dropping In Hancock County

The number of active COVID-19 cases took another drop in the latest numbers from Hancock Public Health.

The agency said there were 158 active cases of the virus on Wednesday, which is a drop of 26 from a week ago.

Active cases are cases that are currently under quarantine or in isolation.

Seven people were hospitalized with the virus on Wednesday, which is down from 13 from last week.

92 people have died from COVID-19 in Hancock County, an increase of two from a week ago.

Statewide there have been more than 878,000 cases and nearly 11,000 deaths.