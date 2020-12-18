Active COVID Cases Increase In Hancock County

Active cases and deaths both went up in the Friday coronavirus data released by Hancock Public Health.

The agency says there are 366 active cases of the virus in the county as of Friday, an increase of 45 from Wednesday.

Active cases are patients who are currently under quarantine or in isolation.

Two more county residents have died of the virus, and the death toll now stands at 68.

33 people were hospitalized with the virus on Friday, which is three more than on Wednesday.

Statewide, there have been more than 605,000 cases and nearly 8,000 deaths during the pandemic.