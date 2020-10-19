Active COVID Cases Increasing In Hancock County

Hancock County has experienced two more deaths from the coronavirus.

The Monday COVID-19 data from Hancock Public Health shows the county is now at 21 deaths, which is an increase of two from Friday.

There have been 995 total cases of the virus in Hancock County since the pandemic began.

141 of the cases are active, which is an increase of 26 from Friday.

State data shows Putnam County has had 892 cases and 27 deaths.

Both Hancock and Putnam Counties are considered a “high incidence” county.

Hancock County is still at level 2, or orange, on the state’s COVID-19 alert map.

Putnam County is still at level 3, or the red level.

Statewide, 1,837 new cases were reported on Monday.

The statewide totals are 183,624 cases and 5,075 deaths.