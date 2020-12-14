Active COVID Cases Trending Down In Hancock County

For the second update in a row, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Hancock County has dropped.

Hancock Public Health says there were 315 active cases on Monday, a drop of 65 from Friday.

Active cases are patients who are currently under quarantine or in isolation.

31 people were hospitalized with the virus on Monday, a drop of seven from Friday.

66 Hancock County residents had died of the virus as of Monday, an increase of two from Friday.

Statewide, there have been more than 570,000 cases and 7,500 deaths since the pandemic began.