Active Shooter Protection System Accidentally Activated

(From Findlay City Schools)

FCS Families:

The SafeDefend system was accidentally activated at Wilson Vance Intermediate at 8:45 a.m this (Monday) morning by a new employee before the school day began.

All students and staff are safe, and there was no emergency situation.

Our first responders acted quickly before confirming it was an accidental activation, and we continue to be grateful that this system effectively connects our entire safety network.