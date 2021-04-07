Acton Decides Not To Run For U.S. Senate

(ONN) – The now-former director of the Ohio Department of Health who led Ohio through the early days of the coronavirus pandemic has announced she will not run for the U.S. Senate next year.

Dr. Amy Acton issued a written statement expressing gratitude for those Ohioans who encouraged her to consider a Senate run.

Acton urged those holding public office to be “honest, collaborative and empowering” and said to her fellow Ohioans, “do not accept anything less from your elected officials.”

Acton’s name is one of many thrown into the speculation about who will succeed Senator Rob Portman, who previously announced he would not be running for re-election in 2022.

Dr. Acton said she is taking a step back from public life to consider the next chapter in her life.