ADAMHS: Community Benefits From Medication Collection Events

(From Hancock County ADAMHS)

A public health collaboration that has helped Hancock County residents “clean out their medicine cabinets” is still going strong.

Since 2012, the partnership between the University of Findlay College of Pharmacy, Findlay Police Department, and Hancock ADAMHS has collected and destroyed over six tons of unwanted, outdated or unused prescriptions and other drugs during curbside drop-off events and through donation drop boxes.

U of F’s Tim Burkart says residents help keep medicines out of the wrong hands and from contaminating the environment by turning them back in when they are no longer needed.

“It’s remarkable what’s been accomplished over the years,” he said. “I think through the take-back events people have become better informed about items that they don’t need to keep around their homes.”

Statistics from collection events, including “Take it to the Box,” suggest awareness is growing.

The community has turned in over 13,000 pounds of prescriptions and other-the-counter products, including 2,100 pounds in 2016 alone.

“I think people are more aware of the importance of properly disposing of certain items since the effort began,” Burkart said. “They’re keeping up.”

Crime prevention officer Brian White of the Findlay Police Department agrees the public has responded well to the program.

“From my observations, the majority of those that come through the collection points are seniors. In many cases, they have acquired a large amount of medications that go unused and know they need to get rid of them. The collection drive gives them a convenient way to get rid of them.”

The drop-off events make it easy for people to participate as they don’t even have to get out of their car. Medications are handed to a volunteer for disposal.

After collecting them, the items are later incinerated.

The first drop-off event of 2025 will be held on Saturday, April 26, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Findlay Municipal Building parking lot on Crawford Street.

A second drop-off will be on Oct. 25 at the same location.

For those unable to attend the events, residents also can dispose of unneeded medications in marked boxes located in the lobbies at the Findlay Municipal Building and the lobby at the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Seven pharmacies in the county also have boxes for those looking to dispose of unneeded prescriptions and other meds.

Burkart believes the collection efforts are worth continuing each year and encourages community participation.

“It is still an important thing for the community to participate in,” Burkart said. “I think most people realize the benefits.”

White also applauds the public buy-in of the take-back efforts.

“I would reiterate that medication needs to be disposed of appropriately and remind citizens that collection boxes are always available for disposal.”