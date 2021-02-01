ADAMHS Recovery Guide Available In Print & Online

The updated resource guide from the Hancock County Board of Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) is now available in print as well as online.

The 2021 edition of the “Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Resources Guide” is available in the entrance to the Hancock County ADAMHS Board office (438 Carnahan Ave., Findlay) between 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. weekdays

The guide can also be downloaded by clicking here.

A Spanish translation of the guide will also be available to the public once completed.

The 28-page booklet provides up-to-date information on available treatment, recovery and support services in Hancock County and surrounding communities, and educational information on substance abuse, including addiction and recovery.

Anyone with questions, concerns, or to make arrangements for alternative ways to receive the guide should call 419-424-1985.