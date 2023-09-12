Additional Deer Hunting And CWD Testing Opportunities

(From the Ohio Department of Natural Resources)

Hunters in Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties have additional opportunities to harvest white-tailed deer as the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife continues to monitor for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in the region.

Since the fall of 2020, 23 wild deer in Ohio have tested positive for CWD, all in Marion and Wyandot counties. A disease surveillance area was established in Hardin, Marion, and Wyandot counties in 2021 and remains in effect. CWD is a fatal neurological disease that affects deer and other similar species, including mule deer, elk, and moose. No evidence exists that CWD can spread to humans, pets, or livestock.

The Division of Wildlife established earlier hunting seasons within the disease surveillance area to slow the spread of CWD by reducing deer numbers before the breeding season. Archery hunting season begins Saturday, Sept. 9, and an early gun hunting season is open Saturday, Oct. 7 to Monday, Oct. 9.

CWD sampling is required for all deer harvested within the disease surveillance area Oct. 7-9, Nov. 4-5, Nov. 11-12, as well as during the entire seven-day gun season (Nov. 27-Dec. 3). Staffed sampling locations will be available during the seven-day gun season at the addresses below.

Staffed sampling locations will be at the following locations:

Big Island Wildlife Area Headquarters, 5389 Larue-Prospect Rd West, New Bloomington, OH 43341

Killdeer Plains Wildlife Area Headquarters, 19100 CH 115, Harpster, OH 43323

Wyandot County Fairgrounds, 10171 OH 53, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351

Rural King, 233 American Blvd, Marion, OH 43302

Hardin County Fairgrounds, 14134 County Rd 140, Kenton, OH 43326

McGuffey Conservation Club, 6950 Township Rd 55, Ada, OH 45810

Outside the seven-day gun season, hunters should use self-serve kiosks for mandatory sampling or for free voluntary sampling throughout the deer season (Sept. 9, 2023-Feb. 4, 2024). Kiosk locations are available at ohiodnr.gov/cwd. Instructions for sample submission will be provided at the kiosk. Successful hunters are not required to surrender their deer. Those with questions on having their deer sampled can call (419) 429-8322.

Outside the disease surveillance area, hunters may test a harvested deer at the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory for a fee. Call (614) 728-6220 for more information.