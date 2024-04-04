Adjusted Hours For City Offices/Facilities Due To Eclipse

(From the City of Findlay)

City of Findlay offices will be closed on Monday, April 8 due to the Total Solar Eclipse.

The Mayor’s office will be accessible that day by calling (419) 424-7137 or by email [email protected].

The City Income Tax Department will have extended hours from 8:00am-6:00pm on Tuesday, April 9-Friday, April 12.

E-filing and tax return forms will be available on the City’s website at www.findlayohio.gov/incometax.

Documents may be dropped off in the drop box in the parking lot south of the Municipal building.

The following locations will be closed to vehicular traffic as of 5:00pm on Sunday, April 7 and will re-open at 6:00am on Monday, April 8: Emory Adams Park, Swale Park, The Cube facilities.

Water access will be closed at the Findlay Reservoir as of 5:00pm on Sunday, April 7 and will re-open at dawn on Tuesday, April 9.

Pedestrians will be able to access the upper walking paths during this time.

The Findlay Cemetery gates will close at 8:00pm on Sunday, April 7 and re-open at 7:00am on Tuesday, April 9.

The Solar Eclipse Task Force, which is a collaboration of many local entities, has created a website with information about the eclipse.

And, Visit Findlay has a lot of great information on their website as well.