Advocacy Group Working To Raise Ohio Minimum Wage

(ONN) – An advocacy group is hoping to change the minimum wage in Ohio.

The Ohio Capital Journal reports that Ohioans could have a chance to vote to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026.

Raise the Wage Ohio is collecting signatures to put a proposed constitutional amendment on this year’s ballot that would raise the minimum wage to $12.75 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2025, and then it would go up to $15 an hour starting on Jan. 1, 2026.

It would also get rid of Ohio’s tipped wage.

Ohio’s current minimum wage is $10.45 an hour for non-tipped employees and $5.25 for tipped employees.

They need to collect more than 413,000 signatures by July.