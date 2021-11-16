AEP Ohio Warning Customers To Beware Of Scammers

AEP Ohio has dubbed this week as Utility Scam Awareness Week.

Because someone might actually show up at your door, AEP is giving people some things to keep in mind.

Imposters will threaten to shut off your power unless you pay right away.

They’ll also tell customers you need a new electric meter and you need to make a payment before the new meter is installed.

That is also a scam.

AEP says scammers going door-to-door pretending to be from AEP are often very aggressive.

AEP Ohio says only make payments online or through mail, phone or at authorized payment locations.

And you should never give out your account number.