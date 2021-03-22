AEP Ohio Warning Of Scam
AEP Ohio is warning its Tiffin area customers about a scam.
AEP says some customers received an email stating there is an outage scheduled for the area.
AEP says the email is not from them and they do not have any outages planned for the area.
Customers should not click on any link within the email.
AEP says customers with questions can message them through their social media accounts.
— AEP Ohio (@AEPOhio) March 22, 2021