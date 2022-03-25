AEP Schedules Planned Power Outage For Findlay

AEP Ohio says a planned power outage will affect parts of Findlay this weekend, including the downtown area.

AEP says At 11:59 p.m. Saturday, electric service for areas of Findlay will be turned off while their transmission team makes emergency repairs.

Power is expected to be back on by 7 a.m. Sunday.

The planned outage includes the following areas:

South Main Street

100 – 500 blocks of East Sandusky Street

East and West Front Street

300 – 800 blocks of West Main Cross Street

McManness Avenue

Carnahan Avenue

Cherry Street

Affected customers should receive an automated phone call advising them of the outage.

Customers can make sure their account information, including phone number, is updated at AEPOhio.com/Account.