AEP Schedules Planned Power Outage For Findlay

AEP Ohio says a planned power outage will affect parts of Findlay this weekend, including the downtown area.

AEP says At 11:59 p.m. Saturday, electric service for areas of Findlay will be turned off while their transmission team makes emergency repairs.

Power is expected to be back on by 7 a.m. Sunday.

The planned outage includes the following areas:

  • South Main Street
  • 100 – 500 blocks of East Sandusky Street
  • East and West Front Street
  • 300 – 800 blocks of West Main Cross Street
  • McManness Avenue
  • Carnahan Avenue
  • Cherry Street

Affected customers should receive an automated phone call advising them of the outage.

Customers can make sure their account information, including phone number, is updated at AEPOhio.com/Account.

 