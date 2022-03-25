AEP Schedules Planned Power Outage For Findlay
AEP Ohio says a planned power outage will affect parts of Findlay this weekend, including the downtown area.
AEP says At 11:59 p.m. Saturday, electric service for areas of Findlay will be turned off while their transmission team makes emergency repairs.
Power is expected to be back on by 7 a.m. Sunday.
The planned outage includes the following areas:
- South Main Street
- 100 – 500 blocks of East Sandusky Street
- East and West Front Street
- 300 – 800 blocks of West Main Cross Street
- McManness Avenue
- Carnahan Avenue
- Cherry Street
Affected customers should receive an automated phone call advising them of the outage.
Customers can make sure their account information, including phone number, is updated at AEPOhio.com/Account.