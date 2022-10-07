AEP Work To Cause Temporary Lane Closures In Findlay

AEP Ohio is planning temporary lane closures near downtown Findlay while the company builds about a mile of underground electric transmission line.

Weather permitting, the underground work will begin Saturday, October 8th and continues through the middle of December.

Construction of the underground line requires lane closures in phases.

Phase 1 – Begins October 8 and includes closure of Lincoln Street, west of Main Street, with traffic on Main Street reduced to one lane in each direction for approximately two weeks.

Phase 2 – Begins October 22 and moves the closure of Lincoln Street to the east side of Main Street, with traffic on Main Street reduced to one lane in each direction for approximately two weeks.

Phase 3 & 4 – Begins November 5 and includes a closure of Lincoln Street, between Main Street and Beech Avenue, for approximately one month.

Phase 5– Begins December 6 and includes a closure of Beech Avenue, between Lincoln Street and the project endpoint, located immediately south of the Hancock County Board of Elections, for approximately two weeks.

Drivers can expect signage, cones and flaggers during construction. Drivers should exercise caution when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

The underground utility work is part of AEP Ohio’s Central Findlay Improvements Project, which strengthens the local electric system by replacing aging equipment and supports the area’s electrical needs.

Additional information about the project can be found by clicking here.