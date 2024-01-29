AEP Work To Close Portion Of South Main Street

(From City of Findlay)

Main St. from Lincoln St. to Lima St. will be closed to allow AEP to remove wire. The closure will begin on Tuesday, January 30th at 9:30am and continue for approximately one hour.

During this time AEP will have signage and flaggers on-site to help direct traffic in this area.

Avoid these blocks if possible. Short delays are expected in these areas. Weather and Contractor schedule is permitting.

The Findlay Engineering Department will release updates on information and schedules when it becomes available. Please do not hesitate to contact them if you have any questions about any of these projects at 419-424-7121.