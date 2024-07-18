Agencies Reaching Out To People Dealing With Substance Abuse, Housing Issues

(From the Findlay Police Department)

July 17 – 18, 2024 were Operation BRIDGE Days across Ohio. (Bridging Recovery Interdiction Data Gathering Enforcement)

The Findlay Police Department, Hancock Co. Sheriff’s Office, and the Hancock Co. Metrich Enforcement Unit partnered with the Family Resource Center in an outreach event today in the City of Findlay.

Resources and supplies were provided to several locations today that might have contact with individuals dealing with overdose and/or substance abuse.

The collaboration also contacted area citizens dealing with housing issues in and around Hancock Co.

The Hancock METRICH Drug Enforcement Unit is supported by METRICH in Mansfield, OH and partially funded by the Office of Criminal Justice Services.

METRICH Crime Tip Hotline: 419-52-CRIME (419-522-7463) or download the METRICH enforcement unit mobile app to “Submit a Tip.”

Family Resource Center can meet you on the road to recovery. If you or someone you know is dealing with substance abuse, please contact the Family Resource Center – (419-425-5050).