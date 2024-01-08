Agri-Business Scholarship Applications Available

(From Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce)

Applications are being accepted for the 2024 Agri-Business scholarship program through the Findlay-Hancock County Chamber of Commerce. Scholarships will be awarded to area students pursuing college studies in agriculture, home economics, natural resources, or other related fields.

The Chamber Agri-Business Committee is dedicated to ensuring the heritage of agriculture in Hancock County by promoting educational opportunities and outlining the vital role of agri-business by introducing and exploring value-added agricultural opportunities.

Applicants can either be high school seniors pursuing further studies or current college students enrolled in an agriculturally related field. Applicants must live or go to school in Hancock County. Applications are available online at www.findlayhancockchamber.com/agribusiness.

Completed applications must be submitted by Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

For more information contact the Chamber of Commerce at 419.422.3313, email [email protected], or visit findlayhancockchamber.com/agribusiness.