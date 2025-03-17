AI And Drone Use To Study Animals Topic Of Presentation At UF

(From the University of Findlay)

The use of AI-driven drone technology to study animal populations will be the focus of a March 28 “Fridays at Findlay” presentation at the University of Findlay.

Jenna Kline, a computer science PhD candidate at Ohio State University, will discuss “Drones and AI in Field Animal Ecology: Integrating Biology, Animal Science, and Technology.”

Her presentation is open to the public and will take place in the Winebrenner Building, TLB Auditorium on the UF campus. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. for a breakfast buffet with the presentation from 7:50 to 9 a.m.

Kline’s research develops AI-driven drone technology for field animal ecology, integrating computer vision, robotics, and edge computing to enhance wildlife monitoring and behavioral analysis in remote environments.

She will share her fieldwork in Kenya and at the Wilds conservation center in Ohio and how she applies AI to study animal behavior in diverse ecosystems.

By bridging technology with biology and animal science, she aims to improve real-time ecological data collection and aid conservation strategies.

Sponsored by Premier Bank, the Fridays at Findlay lecture series encourages continued educational opportunities for members of the community, the campus, and alumni.

Register online by March 27 at www.findlay.edu/FridaysAtFindlay or call University Advancement at 419-434-5334 for more information. The fee is $12 for adults and $6 for students.