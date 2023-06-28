Air Quality Deemed Unhealthy In Hancock County, Across Region

Hancock Public Health is warning that that area is experiencing unhealthy air quality levels again on Wednesday.

Findlay and Hancock County are included in an Air Quality Alert that was issued.

The bad air quality is due to smoke from wildfires in Canada drifting into the region.

“What does this mean for you?” the health department wrote on its Facebook page.

“The “Unhealthy” air quality designation indicates that the smoke and pollutants present in the air can potentially affect the health of sensitive individuals, such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions. It is crucial to take necessary precautions and minimize exposure to outdoor air.”

Check your local air quality level by clicking here.

Skies are expected to gradually become clearer throughout the day on Wednesday.