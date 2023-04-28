Airports Receiving Funding For Improvements

Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has awarded five grants totaling $735,787 to five airports in Northwest Ohio including in Bluffton and Putnam County.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” Brown said.

“These investments will enhance safety and operations at Northwest Ohio airports and improve travel for area residents and businesses.”

Funding from FAA includes: