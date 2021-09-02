Alcohol Suspected In Multi-Vehicle Crash In Arlington

A man was injured when authorities say he caused two crashes in Arlington, one involving three semis.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says John R. Drumm, 26, of Kenton, was driving south on North Main Street in Arlington at around 10:10 Thursday morning when he struck a vehicle that had slowed to turn into a business.

The sheriff’s office says Drumm fled the scene at a high rate of speed southbound on Main Street.

The sheriff’s office says Drumm then tried to pass a semi on the double yellow center line and was struck by a northbound semi.

The collision pushed Drumm’s car into the trailer of the semi he was attempting to pass.

Drumm’s car then struck a third semi that was northbound on Main Street.

The sheriff’s office says Drumm was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash and that alcohol is believed to have been involved.

Drumm was issued citations for improper passing and leaving the scene for the first crash.

In the second crash he was issued citations for passing in a no passing zone and OVI.