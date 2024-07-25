Federally purchased American flags will now be made exclusively in America thanks to new legislation that began in Ohio.

The All-American Flag Act is a bipartisan piece of legislation that was introduced by Ohio U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown.

The bill requires that the federal government buy only flags completely produced in America.

“When a flag flies over a post office in Sidney, Ohio or Zanesville or Bowling Green; when a flag drapes over the coffin of a soldier coming to Dover Air Force Base it should be American made.”

Get more on the All-American Flag Act by clicking here.