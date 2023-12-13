All-Star Christmas Jam Brings In Money & Toys For Toys For Tots

The 9th Annual Kahuna’s All-Star Christmas Jam raised a lot of money and toys for the local Toys for Tots chapter.

The annual event featuring The Big Kahuna of 106.3 The Fox and his All-Star Band was held at Alexandria’s in Findlay on December 6th.

“We had a great turnout, I think the biggest crowd we’ve ever had and certainly the most toys we’ve ever had donated,” Kahuna said.

There was no cover charge and people were asked to donate a new toy or make a monetary donation to Toys for Tots.

The All-Star Christmas Jam this year brought in $1,559 in monetary donations and six large garbage bags and two full Toys for Tots boxes full of toys.

“It was a great outpouring of support for the Toys for Tots program and for the band,” Kahuna added.

For comparison, at the 2022 All Star Jam, $1,041 was raised along with three boxes of toys.