All-Star Christmas Jam Raises Money & Toys For Toys For Tots

The 8th Annual Kahuna’s All-Star Christmas Jam raised a lot of money and toys for the local Toys for Tots chapter.

The annual event featuring The Big Kahuna of 106.3 The Fox and his All-Star Band was held at Alexandria’s in Findlay on December 7th.

“We had musicians who are in their 60s, all the way down to an 11-year-old who played lead guitar,” Kahuna said.

“I’m especially proud that this year, we had a father/daughter play together on one song, and a father/son play together on another song.”

There was no cover charge and people were asked to donate a new toy or make a monetary donation to Toys for Tots.

The All-Star Christmas Jam this year brought in $1,041 in monetary donations and three boxes full of toys.