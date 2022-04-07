Alleged Drunk Driver Indicted In Fatal I-75 Crash

A man has been indicted on charges in connection with a fatal crash on Interstate-75 that killed two people, one of them from Findlay.

The Wood County Prosecutor’s Office says Nicholas Luderman is facing two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and four counts of aggravated vehicular assault.

The 24-year-old from Napoleon is also charged with failing to stop after a crash involving an injury and tampering with evidence.

He’s also charged with OVI as authorities believe he was intoxicated when they say he caused the multi-vehicle crash on Interstate-75 Sunday night.

The crash happened a little before 10 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 75 near the Cygnet Road exit.

Troopers arrived on the scene to find six vehicles involved in the crash and two engulfed in flames.

Crash investigators say a Chevy Malibu was traveling southbound when it struck the back of a Dodge Dakota.

The Dodge then traveled across the center median and struck at least two northbound vehicles.

The Dodge and a Jeep Grand Cherokee became engulfed in flames and other vehicles in the area also sustained damage.

The Highway Patrol says the driver of the Dodge, Andrew Jones, 19, of Findlay, and the driver of the Jeep Cherokee, Kassidi Krzykwa, 23, of Kalamazoo, both died at the scene.

Two other people in the Jeep were flown from the scene with life-threatening injuries.

Three people in a fourth vehicle involved were taken to Wood County Hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

A woman in a fifth vehicle involved was taken to Wood County Hospital with minor injuries.