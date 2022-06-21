Allen County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shot In Lima
The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect that left the suspect dead.
The sheriff’s office says the patrol deputy attempted a traffic stop on 2nd Street in Lima at around 2:30 Tuesday morning.
The vehicle immediately fled the scene and led the deputy on a short pursuit.
After a few blocks, the driver stopped and exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.
The deputy pursued and a struggle ensued with the suspect.
The sheriff’s office says their preliminary investigation appears to show that the suspect, who was armed with a gun, and the deputy exchanged gunfire.
The deputy was shot in the face and taken to Lima Memorial and then transferred to a hospital in Columbus.
The suspect was struck by gunfire and died.
The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.