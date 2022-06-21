Local News WFIN Top Story 

Allen County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Shot In Lima

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was shot during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect that left the suspect dead.

The sheriff’s office says the patrol deputy attempted a traffic stop on 2nd Street in Lima at around 2:30 Tuesday morning.

The vehicle immediately fled the scene and led the deputy on a short pursuit.

After a few blocks, the driver stopped and exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

The deputy pursued and a struggle ensued with the suspect.

The sheriff’s office says their preliminary investigation appears to show that the suspect, who was armed with a gun, and the deputy exchanged gunfire.

The deputy was shot in the face and taken to Lima Memorial and then transferred to a hospital in Columbus.

The suspect was struck by gunfire and died.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is leading the investigation.

 