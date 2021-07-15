Alliance President & CEO Retiring

The head of the Findlay-Hancock County Alliance is retiring.

John Haywood’s retirement will be effective August 13th.

Haywood has served as President and CEO of The Alliance since 2011.

Haywood began his relationship with the Chamber and Economic Development twenty years ago, serving on both boards.

Haywood had previously retired as Findlay Division Vice President of Whirlpool where he worked for 24 years.

“The Alliance and the community as a whole are extremely grateful for John’s leadership both as a volunteer, and for leading the organization for the past ten years,” said Richard Kirk, chair of the board of directors.

“Under his guidance, The Alliance has a strong foundation creating a strong business environment led by a cohesive team in the areas of Economic Development – Chamber of Commerce – and Convention & Visitors Bureau. John has been instrumental in the evolution of the organization’s structure.”

A transition team has been launched to find Haywood’s replacement.

Haywood will continue to support The Alliance with the process of selecting his replacement as well as continuing to support the organization’s overall mission.

The community is invited to a retirement reception on August 23rd at 3pm at Findlay Country Club.