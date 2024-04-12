AMA Annual Meeting Highlights New Leadership

(From Awakening Minds Art)

Awakening Minds Art held its annual meeting on April 11th, 2024, at the Findlay Brewing Company. The event marked a transition in leadership, as new officers were appointed to guide the organization forward, as well as celebrating 15 years of programming in the community.

Outgoing officers include Sarah Crisp-Ricker (former Vice President), Tamera Rooney (former Secretary), and Melody Rinker (former Treasurer). Emily Sullivan, executive director said, “these officers’ dedication and service to Awakening Minds Art have been invaluable, and the organization extends its heartfelt gratitude for their contributions.”

Stepping into new roles are Allison Trutt as Vice President, Rachel Fix as Secretary, and Cassi Cronnin as Treasurer. These individuals bring a wealth of experience and passion to their positions and are committed to advancing the mission and vision of Awakening Minds Art.

Kyle Frias will continue to serve as the President for a second term, providing strong leadership and guidance to the board and staff.

The annual meeting also provided an opportunity to reflect on the organization’s history and achievements. Founded in 2009 by Sarah Crisp-Ricker, Awakening Minds Art has grown from a traveling program to a thriving hub for therapeutic and educational visual art programs. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization remained resilient, gradually resuming programming, and finding a new home at 1640 Tiffin Ave. in Findlay.

“Looking ahead, Awakening Minds Art is dedicated to continued growth and sustainability. With a renewed focus on the mission of providing inclusive art experiences for individuals of all ages and abilities, the organization is poised for a bright future,” said Kyle Frias, board president. “Awakening Minds Art is grateful for the support of its community and looks forward to continuing to make a positive impact through the transformative power of art.”

At the annual meeting, attendees had the opportunity to meet the entire board of directors, including Kyle Frias, Sarah Crisp-Ricker, Melody Rinker, Tamera Rooney, Allison Trutt, Rachel Fix, Katie Unverferth, and Shelby Cole. In addition, the dedicated instructors, including Emily Sullivan (Executive Director), Megan Hall, Mackenzie Earley, Bailey Taylor, and Jenn Denike, were recognized for their invaluable contributions to the organization.

For more information about Awakening Minds Art and upcoming events, visit awakeningmindsart.org.