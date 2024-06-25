Amateur Radio Field Day 2024: Enthusiasts Showcase Emergency Communication Skills

This past Saturday near McComb, amateur radio enthusiasts from around the region, and across the country, gathered for the annual Amateur Radio Field Day, a highly anticipated event that highlights the importance and utility of amateur radio in emergency communications. Among the participants was the Northwest Ohio VHF Amateur Radio Society (NOVARS), which set up their equipment near McComb for a day of intensive practice and community engagement.

Evan Hartman, a key member of the NOVARS club, took the time to speak about the event and its significance in an audio interview. Hartman explained that Field Day is not only a chance for amateur radio operators to showcase their skills but also a crucial exercise in preparing for real-world emergencies.

The NOVARS setup near McComb was impressive, featuring a range of antennas, transceivers, and portable power sources. Club members worked in shifts, ensuring continuous operation and communication with other Field Day participants across North America. The event serves as a friendly competition, with clubs earning points based on the number of successful contacts they make, the variety of methods used, and the difficulty of the setups.

Hartman also emphasized the importance in welcoming new people to the amateur radio community and talked about resources available to get that first “ham radio” license.

The camaraderie among the NOVARS members was palpable on Saturday as they worked together to solve technical challenges and improve their setup throughout the day. Despite the intense focus on the technical aspects, there was also a strong sense of community spirit, with operators sharing stories, tips, and encouragement.

Local residents were invited to visit the NOVARS site to learn more about amateur radio. Many took the opportunity to see the equipment in action and understand the critical role that these enthusiasts play in times of crisis.

Field Day 2024 proved to be a successful event for NOVARS and the broader amateur radio community. With numerous contacts made and valuable experience gained, the event reinforced the importance of amateur radio operators and their role in emergency preparedness.

For more insights from the event, including the full audio interview with Evan Hartman, visit the NOVARS website or follow their social media channels.

For more information, contact: Northwest Ohio VHF Amateur Radio Society (NOVARS) Website: https://www.novars.space/