(From Blanchard Valley Center)

The 45th annual Torch Run for Special Olympics is set for Wednesday, June 11, beginning at 11 a.m. at the University of Findlay.

Officers from the Findlay Police Department and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office will carry the torch through the streets of Findlay, helping to launch the run-up to the Ohio Special Olympics Summer Games in Columbus.

After leaving the university, the runners will make their way to the Hancock County Courthouse, where they will meet up with Special Olympics athletes to make the stretch run to St. Marks United Methodist Church.

The annual torch run, with our law enforcement officers escorting the Special Olympians at the end of the run, has been a Hancock County tradition since 1981.

“At Blanchard Valley Center, there are some events we look forward to every year, and the Torch Run is near the top of the list,” said Kelli Grisham, superintendent at Blanchard Valley Center. “This is a wonderful example of meaningful connections within our community. I’m grateful to the law enforcement officers who generously volunteer their time, and I know the athletes we support through Special Olympics truly value the encouragement and partnership.”

The Ohio Special Olympics Summer Games will be held June 13-15 at Ohio State University. Hancock County will send 33 athletes to Columbus, competing in bocce, powerlifting, and track and field.