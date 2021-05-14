Another Big Drop In Active COVID Cases

There’s been another big drop in the number of active COVID-19 cases in Hancock County in the latest data released by the health department.

Hancock Public Health on Friday reported 31 active cases in the county, which is a drop of 32 cases from about a week earlier.

Active cases are defined as cases currently under quarantine or in isolation.

One person was currently hospitalized with the virus on Friday, four fewer than a week earlier.

128 people in Hancock County have died from the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Click here for information on scheduling a vaccination through Hancock Public Health and here through Blanchard Valley Health System.

The governor recently announced that the state’s pandemic health orders will be lifted on June 2nd.