Another COVID Test Kit Giveaway At Marion Township House

The Marion Township Trustees will be holding another drive-thru COVID-19 testing kit giveaway at the township house located at 16003 State Route 568, a little east of Findlay.

The free kits will be available on Thursday, December 23rd from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. or until supplies run out.

The Ohio Department of Health has provided Hancock Public Health and additional supply of kits in an effort to encourage people to get tested for COVID before attending Christmas gatherings.

Last week the trustees had two test kit giveaways scheduled but had to cancel the second one as all the kits were given away during the first giveaway.

The Marion Township House is located at 16003 State Route 568.

The Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is also still giving out free COVID testing kits.