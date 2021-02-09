Another Drop In Active COVID Cases In Hancock County
The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hancock County dropped again.
The latest data released by Hancock Public Health on Tuesday shows that there are 110 active cases of the virus in the county, a drop of 42 from a week ago.
Active cases are cases that are currently under quarantine or in isolation.
Five people were hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday, one less than a week earlier.
A total of 411 people in Hancock County have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.
94 Hancock County residents have died from COVID-19, the same as a week earlier.
Statewide, more than 925,000 people have had the virus and 11,793 have died from it.
Click here for information about vaccine distribution in Hancock County.