Another Drop In Active COVID Cases In Hancock County

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Hancock County dropped again.

The latest data released by Hancock Public Health on Tuesday shows that there are 110 active cases of the virus in the county, a drop of 42 from a week ago.

Active cases are cases that are currently under quarantine or in isolation.

Five people were hospitalized with the virus on Tuesday, one less than a week earlier.

A total of 411 people in Hancock County have been hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic.

94 Hancock County residents have died from COVID-19, the same as a week earlier.

Statewide, more than 925,000 people have had the virus and 11,793 have died from it.

