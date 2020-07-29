Another Increase In COVID Cases In Hancock County

COVID cases took another jump in the Wednesday numbers released by Hancock Public Health.

The agency said there were 283 total cases of COVID-19 in the county as of Wednesday, an increase of 32 from Monday.

122 of those cases are active which is an increase of 16 from Monday.

Two Hancock County residents have died from the virus and 25 have been hospitalized.

Findlay Mayor Christina Muryn released a video (below) asking people to continue to do their part to lessen the spread.