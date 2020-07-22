Another Jump In COVID Cases In Hancock County

The number of COVID-19 cases in Hancock County continues to rise.

Hancock Public Health said there were 160 cases as of Wednesday, which is an increase of 24 cases from two days earlier.

The number of active cases was at 62 as of Wednesday, which is a jump of 18 from two days earlier.

Two Hancock County residents have died from the virus, the latest death just a few days ago.

Health officials say they traced at least 10 cases back to an event in Findlay.

Governor DeWine has issued a statewide mask order that will be effective at 6 p.m. Thursday.