Another New State Route 15 Overpass Opens To Traffic

The County Road 169 overpass over State Route 15 near Vanlue opened to traffic on Tuesday morning, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.

The opening of the new overpass comes just days after the County Road 180 overpass over State Route 15 south of Findlay opened to traffic on Friday, November 24.

ODOT has plans to construct yet another overpass over State Route 15 between Findlay and Vanlue, with this latest one going up at County Road 193 in 2025.

ODOT says it is optimistic that the County Road 8 crossover, between County Road 180 and State Route 37, will be closed off permanently.

ODOT says County Road 8 will remain closed with barrels and barricades through the winter, and they are tentatively planning to remove the pavement and cul-de-sac the route in the spring.

We spoke with ODOT officials and Hancock County Engineer Doug Cade about the new overpasses (video below) and how they will improve safety along the State Route 15 corridor.