Another Planned Power Outage In Findlay

AEP Ohio has another planned outage scheduled for Findlay, after one was held on Thursday morning.

The city says this next one will affect some residents on the west side of Findlay on Saturday morning at 6 o’clock.

This outage will be for the New Liberty Station to remove a mobile station that was in place while the structure was being upgraded.

The outage is expected to last no more than 30 minutes.

All impacted customers should receive a notification from AEP.