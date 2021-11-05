Another Record-Breaking UF Helping Hands Food Drive

The University of Findlay says its annual Helping Hands Food Drive shattered all expectations this year.

The university says the 16th annual food drive held Wednesday brought in a record-breaking 214,559 pounds of food.

As in years past, the 2021 food drive continued the trend of surpassing the previous year’s collections by setting a new personal record for the university.

To date, the total amount collected through Helping Hands is 1,097,963 pounds of food.

All non-perishable and monetary donations benefit CHOPIN Hall, a Findlay nonprofit that has been providing food to Findlay and Hancock County families in need for nearly 40 years.

UF thanks Garner Trucking Inc. for generously supplying two semi-trucks to accommodate all food transportation to CHOPIN Hall; Campbell’s Soup Company, which made a substantial donation; and Walmart, which also donated a large amount along with providing community donation locations for food drop-offs.

The 2021 sponsors include Walmart, Garner Trucking Inc., Gateway Church, Great Scot Community Markets, Axe Ventura: Premier Axe Throwing, AMF Sportsman Lanes, and Dietsch Brothers.