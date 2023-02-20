Antiques Roadshow Coming To Ohio

A popular show on PBS will be filming some episodes in northeast Ohio.

Antiques Roadshow is bringing the production to Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens in Akron on Tuesday, June 6 for an all-day appraisal event.

This stop marks one of five locations Antiques Roadshow is visiting this year, with three episodes created at each destination to air on PBS in 2024. Click here for the list of all locations.

Production officials say fans can enter for a chance to win free tickets by clicking here.